Made every Indian very proud: PM on Golden Globe win for 'RRR' track

S S Rajamouli's hit film 'RRR' was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but lost to 'Argentina, 1985'

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 11 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 15:13 ist
poster of Telugu film 'RRR' featuring actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the RRR team after its hit track Naatu Naatu won a Golden Globe award and said the prestigious honour had made every Indian very proud.

The song from the blockbuster film bagged the 'best original song-motion picture' award. It is the first Indian production to win a Golden Globe.

"A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie . This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," the prime minister tweeted.

S S Rajamouli's hit film RRR was also nominated in the best picture-non English category but lost to Argentina, 1985.

Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, Naatu Naatu has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted RRR last March.

Naatu Naatu is on the Oscar shortlist along with 14 others.

RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

