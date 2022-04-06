'Madhu's 5th child' gets admission as UP govt steps in

'Madhu's fifth child' gets admission in UP school as government intervenes

The state Education Department officials said the girl whose name is Aarti had been given admission

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 06 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 09:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

After the intervention of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, the five-year-old girl, who was named as 'Madhu's fifth child' in her Aadhaar card and thereafter denied admission to school, was finally given admission.

The state Education Department officials and the school principal said the girl whose name is Aarti had been given admission.

Seema Rani, the principal of the school, added, "The woman had come on April 2 for the admission of her daughter. We had asked to get the Aadhaar card corrected. She has been admitted to the school."

In the Aadhaar card, instead of the name of the child, 'Madhu's fifth child' was found written, which left the school and the Badaun District Magistrate shocked.

The girl's mother, Madhu had said, "I had gone to school to get my daughter admitted but the teacher mocked at her name in the Aadhaar card that said 'Madhu's fifth child' and denied her admission."

After the news went viral, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself took cognizance of the matter and upon his instructions, Aarti was admitted to the school.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Yogi Adityanath
Education Department

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

Several bars, pubs in Karnataka run out of liquor

 