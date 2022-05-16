MP cops to monitor missionary schools over conversions

Madhya Pradesh police directed to monitor missionary schools over alleged conversions

Mishra's statement came a day after a case of alleged conversion came to light at the Christ Memorial School in Bhopal

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • May 16 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 15:15 ist

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that the police have been directed to monitor missionary schools across the state over alleged conversion cases.

Mishra's statement came a day after a case of alleged conversion came to light at the Christ Memorial School in Bhopal.

According to the police, a Hindu man and woman were converted within the school premises.

In response to the development, Mishra, who is also spokesperson of the state government, said: "An FIR was lodged immediately after the incident was reported on Sunday. Four people have been arrested in the case so far. Meanwhile, the intelligence department of the state police has been directed to keep a close watch on all missionary schools to monitor if such incidents are taking place."

Also read: Karnataka govt takes ordinance route to implement 'anti-conversion law'

Police in the state capital said that a Bhopal resident had complained about the alleged conversion in the school.

"A man identified as Rajesh Malviya, along with his 23-year-old daughter Riddika, was explaining to the people that Hinduism is bad and Christianity is good. The school director, Manes Mathews, fled before the police arrived. The police arrested the father-daughter duo, along with Kamani John of Gandhi Nagar and Paul Polis, a resident of Phanda. An FIR has been registered in the matter," the police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Police
Madhya Pradesh
Conversion
Schools
Hindu
Christian
India News

What's Brewing

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

 