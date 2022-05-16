Madhya Pradesh police directed to monitor missionary schools over alleged conversions

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that the police have been directed to monitor missionary schools across the state over alleged conversion cases.

Mishra's statement came a day after a case of alleged conversion came to light at the Christ Memorial School in Bhopal.

According to the police, a Hindu man and woman were converted within the school premises.

In response to the development, Mishra, who is also spokesperson of the state government, said: "An FIR was lodged immediately after the incident was reported on Sunday. Four people have been arrested in the case so far. Meanwhile, the intelligence department of the state police has been directed to keep a close watch on all missionary schools to monitor if such incidents are taking place."

Police in the state capital said that a Bhopal resident had complained about the alleged conversion in the school.

"A man identified as Rajesh Malviya, along with his 23-year-old daughter Riddika, was explaining to the people that Hinduism is bad and Christianity is good. The school director, Manes Mathews, fled before the police arrived. The police arrested the father-daughter duo, along with Kamani John of Gandhi Nagar and Paul Polis, a resident of Phanda. An FIR has been registered in the matter," the police said.