Maha govt mulls framing policy to set up solar projects

The Maharashtra government is contemplating to prepare a policy wherein vacant plots and agriculture land will be taken on lease to set up solar energy projects.

An Energy Department official said that many people have evinced interest in leasing out their land for a period of 30 years to set up solar projects.

The land can be leased on rent at 8 per cent as per the ready reckoner rates, he said.

The state's capacity for solar power generation is 1,500 MW, of which the current production is about 700-800 MW, the official added.

The state has set a target of generating 14,400 MW power through non-conventional means. For this, apart from the vacant lands, water bodies will be used to set up floating solar panels through private partnership.