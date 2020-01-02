Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds Force One

Force One, the counter-terrorism unit of Maharashtra police has secured the No 1 position at the recently-concluded 10th All India Police Commando Competition.

At the Raising Day of Maharashtra Police on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made a mention of this at Police Training Centre at Marol in Mumbai.

The Force One was created after the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and modelled on the lines of National Security Guard (NSG).

Uddhav, accompanied by his minister son Aaditya Thackeray and Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, also visited the Force One training centre in Jogeshwari.

"Your achievement deserves a special mention," the CM told the officers and men of Force One.

The 10th AIPCC was held in Pune in December 2019 and nearly two dozen specialised units from various states participated in the 10-day meet.

The Force One commandos are trained at Goregaon, Mumbai; Maharashtra Intelligence Academy, Pune and at the facilities of the College of Military Engineering, Pune.