Maharashtra crisis: 8-10 persons damage office of Eknath Shinde's son

A video that went viral on social media on Saturday showed some people damaging the board outside the office of Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in Thane district and son of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde.
It showed some people throwing stones at the Ulhasnagar office of Shrikant Shinde and they can also be heard raising pro-Uddhav Thackeray slogans. In the video, four policemen can be seen chasing away the group, comprising eight to ten persons. Police are at the site and a probe was on, officials said.
