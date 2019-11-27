Maharashtra: Farmers, Raj invited for swearing-in

When Uddhav Thackeray is sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister at Shivaji Park, among the audience would be 400 farmers and widows of farmers who committed suicide.

This would send out a strong message: Farmers are a priority for the MVA government.

The confirmation came from senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and veteran Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar.

"There will be at least 20 farmers from each district in Maharashtra,” said Wadettiwar, adding that in the audience there were will be widows of farmers who committed suicide.

MNS president Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, would also be invited.

"We all will be happy if Raj attends the swearing in ceremony," senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Vinayak Raut said.

The two cousins share a personal bond even though they are politically poles apart.