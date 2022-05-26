Maharashtra minister Anil Parab under ED radar, raids under way in 7 locations

In a major swoop, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out raids in multiple locations linked to Maharashtra’s Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab.
The raids are being conducted in Mumbai and Pune, according to reports.
#NewsAlert#EnforcementDirectorate conducts raids in multiple locations in #Pune and #Mumbai of #Maharashtra Transport minister and #ShivSena leader Anil Parab, who is close to CM #UddhavThackeray@DeccanHerald
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) May 26, 2022
ED officials could not be contacted and there was no independent confirmation on the nature of raids.
Parab is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
An MLC with a law background, Parab had played a key role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government involving Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
“Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik are in jail and now Anil Parab must get ready,” said BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.
