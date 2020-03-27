Make available COVID-19 info in Braille, sign language: Centre directs States

Keeping the needs of disabled people in times of COVID-19, the Centre has asked states to make available information on the pandemic in Braille, audible tapes and video-graphic material with subtitles and sign language interpretation besides allowing caregivers exemption from restrictions during the nationwide lock-down.

The 'Comprehensive Disability Inclusive Guidelines' shared by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment with state governments also asked authorities to provide on-line counselling mechanism to de-stress persons with disabilities, who are in quarantine, as well as their families to cope with the situation.

A 24X7 Helpline Number at state level should be set up exclusively for disabled people with facilities of sign language interpretation and video calling, it said.

The guidelines emphasised the need for making available services offered and precautions to be taken in a simple and local language in accessible formats, including in Braille and audible tapes for visually-challenged people as well as video-graphic material with subtitles and sign language interpretation for persons with hearing impairment and through accessible web sites.

Sign language interpreters who work in emergency and health settings should be given the same health and safety protection as other health care workers dealing with Covid-19 while those handling emergency response services should be trained on the rights of persons with disabilities, and on risks associated with additional problems for persons having specific impairments.

If any disabled person is in quarantine, they should be allowed to seek assistance for rectification of fault in their wheelchair and other assistive devices.

Care-givers, maids and other support providers for disabled should be allowed to reach them during the lockdown and should be given passes on priority. The Resident Welfare Associations should be sensitized about the need of disabled so that the support providers are allowed inside the apartment complexes.

While employees with blindness and other severe disabilities in both public and private sector should be exempted from essential services work, the guidelines also insist that disabled should be given priority in treatment. Additional protective measures should be taken for persons with disabilities based on their impairment who need to be given travel pass during the emergency period and should also be sensitized for their personal safety and protection.

Steps should be taken to deliver essential items like food, water and medicine to the extent possible at their residence or place where they have been quarantined.

The states could also reserve specific timing in retail stores, including supermarkets for the disabled and older persons for ensuring easy availability of their daily requirements.

The State Commissioners for Persons with Disabilities should be declared as the State Nodal authority and they should be the overall in-charge to resolve disability-specific issues during the crisis period.

At the district level, the officer dealing with empowerment of persons with disabilities will be the nodal authority and they should have a list of disabled and monitor their requirements periodically.