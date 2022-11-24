Mamata to attend G20 prep meet in Delhi called by Modi

Mamata Banerjee to attend G20 prep meet in Delhi called by PM Modi

India will host the G20 Summit in September 2023

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 24 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 16:07 ist
Mamata said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as the Bengal CM. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will travel to New Delhi on December 5 to take part in the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on preparations for the G20 Summit.

Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as the Bengal CM.

Also Read | Mamata voices anguish over violence on Meghalaya-Assam border

“I will be travelling to New Delhi on December 5 to participate in the PM’s meeting,” Banerjee told reporters at the state assembly.

India will host the G20 Summit in September 2023. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi
G20
West Bengal
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

 