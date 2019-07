A 35-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in front of a shop in Nagpur, police said Sunday.

Ratnarakshit Tirpude, a resident of Bhandara district, was staying at his sister's place, and was reportedly under stress as per his family, an official said.

"He hanged himself with a shirt from the shutter of a shop in the early hours of Saturday," the Sitabuldi police station official said.