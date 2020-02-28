Man 'úpset' over train delay spreads hoax bomb scare

A hoax bomb threat to a Rajdhani Express train in Delhi on Friday has sent the security establishment into a tizzy even as the national capital is on edge in the wake of violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The person who identified himself as Sanjeev Singh Gurjar on Twitter wrote at 4.12 pm that there were five bombs on the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train and requested the authorities to take quick action.

He tagged the Railway Ministry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the Delhi Police and the IRCTC in his tweet.

The train already had left the New Delhi railway station at 4.10 pm to Kanpur. The Railways officials stopped it at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, close to the national capital. After extensive searches and inconvenience to passengers, the call was found to be a hoax.

Again the same person posted his second tweet around at 7.16 pm, this time in Hindi, "I made that tweet under mental stress. My brother's train was delayed by over four hours and I was very angry about it. I want to apologise to the government."

He tagged the Railway Ministry and Minister Piyush Goyal in the second tweet. A railway spokesperson said the railway police probing the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the person for his claim.