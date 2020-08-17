Manipal Hospitals launches plasma bank

Manipal Hospitals launches plasma bank

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 17 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 19:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Manipal Hospitals on Monday launched a plasma bank in the city for advanced treatment of Covid-19 patients and urged those who had recovered from coronavirus to come forward as donors.

"The key objective of this drive is to make plasma therapy readily accessible to all Covid-19 patients seeking treatment in Manipal Hospitals and registered through AMBER HEALTH," the hospital said in a statement.

It appealed to all coronavirus recovered patients to come forward to help those in need to win the battle against the pandemic. Dr C Shivaram, Head-Transfusion Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, said plasma therapy has turned out to be the shield of defence that can fight Covid-19 and is a good supplement to treatment modalities in use.

He said a patient must be free from Covid-19 symptoms for at least 14 days to qualify as a plasma donor. "Patients need not worry about their antibodies during donation as we collect only a small portion of the antibodies.

Additionally, in case of re-infection by the Covid-19 virus, the body can make antibodies very quickly within hours,because of the memory White cells (B cells) in the blood," Dr Shivaram said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Manipal Hospitals
plasma therapy

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

'Greenland ice sheet melted beyond point of no return'

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

 