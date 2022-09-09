'Marudhanayagam' probably only film shoot attended by Queen Elizabeth II, says Kamal Haasan

Queen attended 'Marudhanayagam' shoot: Kamal Haasan

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 09 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 14:36 ist
Kamal Haasan posted a picture with the Queen post her demise. Credit: Twitter/ @ikamalhaasan

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced her visit to the sets of his unfinished venture Marudhanaygam, during her India visit in 1997.

The late queen was loved not only by the Britishers but people all over the world, he said in a set of tweets.

Also Read | Death of Queen Elizabeth marked around world with tributes and flowers

"Twenty-five years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the inaugural of Marudhanayagam and greeted us. Most probably that is the only film shoot she had attended," he said.

He also fondly recalled his meeting with her at the Buckingham Palace five years ago when he had visited London for a cultural show and shared a picture of their meeting.

The veteran actor expressed his condolence to the royal family and the British people.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

