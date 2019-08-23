McDonald's is now in firing line over 'halal meat'

McDonald's is being bashed by many Twitter users for a reply to a user's query in which the company stated that all its restaurants serve halal meat.



McDonald's India tweeted, "Thank you for taking the time to contact McDonald's India. We truly appreciate this opportunity to respond to your comments. The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP certified. All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation."



This statement was met with angry responses from many Twitter users. Soon, #BoycottMcDonalds started trending as a new Twitter movement.

Twitter user Congress Munkt Bharat replied, "Why isn't Jhatka neat served to Sikhs Hindus bloody Islamist Jihadist pandering stooges? #BanMcDonalds #BanHalalMeat"



Another Twitter handle Balliastic said, "Hi @mcdonaldsindia , I am a Hindu and I only have Non - Halal meat. Halal is disgusting as requires to kill animals slowly and painfully. Do I have Jhataka segment in your outlets? Or want to automatically exclude all Non-Muslims?

@bhaiyyajispeaks @UnSubtleDesi @desimojito."

Another similar Tweet from the handle Madras Hindu Brahmin said, "McDonalds catering only for Muslims. They don't even ascertain the non-Muslim's requirements, beliefs, customs r their taboos. Just u abide by Muslim sentiment is enough 4 McDonalds to run their business. Why entire ppl should eat halal foods, just to accommodate Muslim sentiments."

Twitter handle Zaphod Beeblebrox said, "I would like McDonalds consider Sikh sentiment too. It was easier to fight during British Raj then now. # boycottmcdonalds."

I would like McDonalds consider Sikh sentiment too. It was easier to fight during British Raj then now.

McDonald's has not yet responded to these concerns shared on social media.