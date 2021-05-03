Media should be able to report everything, SC tells EC

The plea by the Election Commission of India seeking to refrain media houses from reporting oral remarks made by courts while hearing a case is far-fetched, the Supreme Court said on Monday. It was hearing an appeal by ECI against the oral observations made by Madras High Court that the poll panel is singularly responsible for the Covid-19 situation in India.

"Seeking relief such as media should not report on observations is too far-fetched," the apex court observed.

"Media should be able to report everything also to create accountability. Often, the dialogue in court is to create an umbrella of discussion. High courts are not district courts, but have power under Article 226," said Justice DY Chandrachud.

The bench of Justices Chandrachud and MR Shah also made it clear that it cannot interfere with the oral observations made by high courts, saying such dialogue between Bar and Bench while hearing cases is an essential facet of the judicial process.

The bench also noted that to maintain judicial sanctity of the process, high court judges and chief justices should be allowed the independence to make their views. Any order passed in this regard by the top court could affect the morale of high courts.

"We are looking at this from a long term and impact on functioning of high courts. We don't want to demoralise our high courts. They are vital pillars of our democracy," the court added.

