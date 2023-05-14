Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his recent meeting with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon was a fruitful one during which they had insightful discussions on different subjects.

Modi also said he was happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment.

McMillon had called on Modi last week.

"The meeting with Mr. Doug McMillon, CEO of @Walmart, was a fruitful one. We had insightful discussions on different subjects. Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment," Modi tweeted.

On May 11, Walmart Inc. had tweeted, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for a great conversation. We are working toward exporting USD 10B per year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skill development & supply chains to make India a global export leader in toys, seafood & other goods."

"The visit with Prime Minister @narendramodi reinforces the shared value we bring working alongside India. Together, we'll continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunity," McMillon was quoted as saying in a tweet by Walmart Inc.