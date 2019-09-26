Minimum education not required to get driving licence

The Union Ministry of Road Transport has removed the requirement of minimum educational qualification for obtaining commercial vehicle driving licence.

Earlier, under Rule 8 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, a transport vehicle driver needs to have passed Class 8th. The Ministry issued the Gazette Notification scrapping the minimum qualification requirement to get driving licence.

The scrapping of minimum education norms will open up employment opportunities for a large number of unemployed youth, since the country faces a shortage of 22 lakh drivers in the transport and logistics sector, which is hindering growth, said the Ministry.