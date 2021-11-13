Ministry of Culture launches mobile app for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations

The Ministry of Culture has launched a mobile app for the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' events to enable single-point access to all information related to the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi launched the app on Friday. It is available on Android and iOS and has details of all the activities and events happening under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The app has sections like 'What's New' and 'Weekly Highlights' that allow users to stay connected to all current celebrations and event details. The Home page enables users to get an overview of the interesting and wide-ranging content inside the app.

These include links to sections such as 'Digital District Repository' and 'Unsung Heroes' which are part of an overall section titled 'History Corner'.

The 'Children’s Corner' celebrates the enthusiastic participation of young India in activities related to the Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Events and Activities' section has details of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations organised by the various ministries, states and Union Territories.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India post-Independence and the history of its people, culture and achievements.

