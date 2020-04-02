Modi bats for community approach to combat COVID-19, cautions of second wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, said the 21-day lockdown had achieved “some success” and asked chief ministers to focus for the next few weeks on testing, tracing, isolating and quarantining suspected COVID-19 patients to arrest further spread of the disease.

In his second video conference meeting with chief ministers, Modi also cautioned them about a possible second wave of the outbreak in some countries and made a strong pitch for building up a united front based on community approach in the battle against the pandemic.

“It is imperative to work on a war footing, identify hotspots of the virus, encircle them and ensure that the virus does not spread out,” Modi said amid reports of rapid spread of the viral infection, primarily sourced at the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

“Our first priority for the next few weeks should be testing, tracing, isolating and quarantine. For this all state to district level efforts must be coordinated,” he said.

The Prime Minister said district-level disease surveillance officers should be appointed as soon as possible to make sure that penetration of this strategy is optimum. He also said that the data collected from private laboratories allowed to test should be collated district-wise to be utilised for further strategies on how to tackle the pandemic.

Several chief ministers spoke about the mobilisation of resources – financial as well as medical – to mitigate the crisis.

During the interaction, Modi also asked chief ministers to plan a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population after the lockdown ends.

Observing that this being harvest season in many parts of the country, the Prime Minister said that while farmers and labourers engaged in harvest operations were exempt from the lockdown, some social distancing norms should be maintained even in the fields.

He asked chief ministers to think of other platforms for procuring grains other than Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and explore the possibility of creating pooling platforms for rural areas, similar ride sharing apps, which can be used for this purpose.

Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on the need to implement the lockdown more strictly in some states and on the importance of effective district-level implementation of the Centre’s guidelines.