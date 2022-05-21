Modi congratulates Labor Party leader for win in Australian election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese on his party's election win and said he looked forward to working with him for further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Albanese will be sworn in as the prime minister after his Labour Party clinched its first electoral win since 2007.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region."

Both India and Australia are partners in the four-member Quad, a strategic forum that also includes Japan and the US.