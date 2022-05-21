Modi congratulates Labor Party leader for win in Australian election

Modi congratulates new Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Albanese will be sworn in as the prime minister after his Labour Party clinched its first electoral win since 2007

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 21:47 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese on his party's election win and said he looked forward to working with him for further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. 

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region."

Both India and Australia are partners in the four-member Quad, a strategic forum that also includes Japan and the US.

