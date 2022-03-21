Modi expresses shock over air crash in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed shock over the crash of a passenger aircraft in China.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 onboard in China’s Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members,” the prime minister tweeted.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China.

Sun Weidong, Beijing’s envoy to New Delhi, thanked the prime minister for his tweet. “Thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi & Indian friends for your prayers & sympathy for the loss in the air crash,” tweeted Sun, adding: “Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search & (and) rescue efforts & (and) proper settlement of aftermath. Mourn for the victims, deep condolences to their families.”

