Modi government committed to modernise the armed forces: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister felicitated the winners of ‘Dare to Dream 2.0’ Contest of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in New Delhi. He gave away awards to 40 winners – 22 in Individual category and 18 in Startup category. He also launched the ‘Dare to Dream 3.0’ to promote innovators and startups and provide a platform for the young ignited minds in the country, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The Dare to Dream is the DRDO's pan-India contest to promote Indian academicians, individuals and startups to develop emerging defence and aerospace technologies and systems. The DRDO provides technical and financial support to the winners for realisation of their ideas under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme.

Singh on Monday also gave away DRDO Young Scientists awards for the year 2019. Sixteen DRDO scientists, under the age of 35 years, were awarded for their outstanding contribution in areas of their expertise.

Three products and systems indigenously developed by the DRDO were handed over to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force on Monday. The ARINC818 Video Processing and Switching Module with high bandwidth, low latency, channel bonding, and easy networking will cater to the fifth generation aircraft development programmes.

The Sonar Performance Modelling System developed for the Indian Navy for use in warships, submarines and underwater surveillance stations. The Bund Blasting Device Mk-II device, developed for the Indian Army, is used to reduce the height of Ditch-cum-Bund obstacles to enhance mobility of mechanised infantry during wartime.

