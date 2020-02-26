Modi, Trump call on Pakistan to act against terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks.

Modi and Trump also discussed the peace deal the US is going to clinch with Taliban in Afghanistan on February 29. Prime Minister conveyed to US President that international community should ensure that the progress made by Afghanistan in the past 18 years in its pursuit for peace, democracy and gender equality would be preserved after the withdrawal of the US-led force from the war-torn country.

A joint statement issued after Modi-Trump meeting in Hyderabad House in New Delhi called upon Imran Khan's Government in Islamabad to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including the one at Mumbai from in November 2008 and in Pathankot in January 2016.

The two leaders also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, Islamic State, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, the Haqqani Network, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, D-Company, and all their affiliates.

The two leaders denounced any use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms.

Trump welcomed India’s role in continuing to provide development and security assistance to help stabilize and provide connectivity in Afghanistan. “India and the United States share interest in a united, sovereign, democratic, inclusive, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” according to the joint statement issued after the meeting. “They support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that results in a sustainable peace; cessation of violence; elimination of terrorist safe havens; and preservation of the gains of the last 18 years.”