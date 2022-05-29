Monsoon arrives in Kerala, 3 days ahead of time: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala, 3 days ahead of time: IMD

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 29 2022, 11:26 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 11:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset time, the India Meteorological Department informed.

The usual date of onset of the southwest monson was June 1.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
monsoon
Southwest Monsoon

What's Brewing

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Winding through the old Silk Route

Winding through the old Silk Route

A fertile canvas for fraud?

A fertile canvas for fraud?

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

DH Toon | 8 years of BJP, 8 years of 'us vs them'

 