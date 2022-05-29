Monsoon arrives in Kerala, 3 days ahead of time: IMD

The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset time, the India Meteorological Department informed.

The usual date of onset of the southwest monson was June 1.

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 29th May against the normal date of onset, the 1st June. Thus the Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala three days ahead of its normal date. Detailed press release will be available soon. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2022

More to follow...