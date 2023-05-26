Monsoon likely to be normal this year, says IMD

India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2023 despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather phenomenon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
The weather department expects the monsoon to arrive in Kerala around June 4. It said that they are not expecting monsoon to arrive before June 1.
"Monsoon most likely to be normal this year," the IMD said.
More to follow...
