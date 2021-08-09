Parliament Live: Monsoon Session nears end; Govt-Oppn deadlock still on

Parliament is entering the fourth and final week of the Monsoon Session on Monday with the gulf between the government and the Opposition widening even as the government listed the introduction of a crucial bill to amend the Constitution to restore the powers of the states to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Stay tuned for updates.
Here's the List of Business in the Rajya Sabha for August 9
Here's the List of Business in the Lok Sabha for August 9
TMC hits out at Centre over 'hurried' passage of Bills in Parliament
The TMC hit out at the Centre on Friday over the "hurried" passage of bills in Parliament, stating that 25 bills were rushed through in the last eight days, on an average of one every 10 minutes. The party also walked out of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on the same issue.
Read more
Opposition makes video of its members sneaking in Pegasus, farmers during discussions on bills in RS
The opposition's strategy of speaking on the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws during discussions of bills in the Rajya Sabha has now been compiled in a three-minute video in an attempt to make the government listen to their demands, leaders said on Sunday.
Read more
Government-Opposition gulf widens as Monsoon Session enters last lap
The government, which has listed the introduction of The Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha on Monday, has remained adamant on not allowing a discussion on Pegasus in Parliament, ignoring the protests by the Opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 19.
Read more