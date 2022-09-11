Monsoon Updates Odisha likely to receive heavy rain till September 13
updated: Sep 11 2022, 09:11 ist
Track weather-related updates here.
09:11
Andhra woman wades through river to take exam
A 21-year-old student in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district had to cross a river without any conveyance to appear in an examination.
She, with the help of her brother and another family member, crossed the swollen river Champavati, risking her life.
A video of the woman wading through neck-deep water with the help of the duo has gone viral on social media.
The incident occurred in Gajapathinagaram mandal of Vizianagaram district. Taddi Kalavathi, a resident of Marrivalasa village, had to take an examination in Visakhapatnam.
08:26
Met forecasts heavy rain in Bengal till Sep 14
The Met department on Saturday forecast heavy rain across West Bengal till September 14 due to the intensification of a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms across Gangetic West Bengal from Saturday till Monday and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal between September 12 and 14.
08:26
Woman missing, 28 villages inundated after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
A woman went missing and 28 houses in Khotila village in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district were inundated after a cloudburst triggered a flashflood in the Kali river in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.
The cloudburst occurred past midnight in Bangabagar village across the India-Nepal border, causing a flashflood in the Kali river whose raging waters mixed with debris gushed into 28 houses in Khotila, a village on the Indian side of the border, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.
