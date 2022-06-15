Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Punjab

Moosewala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Punjab under heavy security

Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 15 2022, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 08:56 ist
Lawrence Bishnoi being produced at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Police brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi under heavy security to the state from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday to question him in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody, sources said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case related to the singer and Congress leader Moosewala’s murder.

The Delhi court had passed the order as Punjab Police produced Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.

After being brought to Mansa in the early hours from Delhi, he was produced before a court there which remanded him to seven-day custody of the Punjab Police.

He was now being brought to Kharar, near here, by a team of Punjab Police for questioning, the sources said.

As per an official statement issued here on Tuesday evening, Bishnoi has been nominated as an accused and conspirator in the Moosewala's murder case. It had said he would be taken on police remand for further interrogation to unravel the conspiracy and the motive behind the killing.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder case of Moosewala is making steady progress, Additional Director General of Punjab Police Pramod Ban had said on Tuesday.

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 state assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

Earlier, Punjab Police had said the killing of Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Punjab Police has arrested nine people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala, Tuesday’s statement had said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab
India News

What's Brewing

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

 