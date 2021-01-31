More farmers from Punjab, Haryana converge at Singhu border

Delhi's Singhu border witnessed increased hustle-bustle on Sunday as more farmers from Punjab and Haryana poured in to join the protest against the Centre's new agri laws, even as some complained of poor internet connectivity and difficulties in getting water and food supplies.

The protesters also ramped up vigil at the protest site sprawled on the GT Karnal Road at the Delhi-Haryana border, with more stick-carrying volunteers taking regular rounds, in the backdrop of a violent protest by 'locals' on Friday.

Thousands of farmers reached Singhu Border on Saturday evening in hundreds of vehicles including tractor trollies from Punjab and Haryana, said Satnam Singh Sahni, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union, BKU (Doaba).

"Over a thousand farmers from Doaba region in Punjab reached here in 250 vehicles on Saturday night. Also, around 250 trollies from Mohali (Punjab) and 300 trollies from different places of Haryana brought thousands of people here," Sahni said.

He claimed thousands of more farmers were on their way to join the protest.

Sahni said problems of poor internet and scarcity of water and supplies including food items was being faced by the farmers for the last few days as the routes leading to the protest site were blocked by the police.

A group of farmers from Sangrur said earlier the locals from nearby areas in Haryana and Delhi provided water and other items but were now unable to do so due to restrictions put in place by the police.

"We are not going to be deterred by these roadblocks erected by the police. We have already stocks for many weeks. There is a little problem of water for bathing and washing purposes but we are fine and arranging other sources to get water," said Nachhattar Singh.

The farmers said they were facing problems of poor internet connectivity following the violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day .

"The movement has gained worldwide attention but due to absence of internet, we are unable to update people in the country and abroad," said a young protester Satbir Singh from Ludhiana.

In view of the protest by 'locals' on Friday demanding clearing of the highway by the protesting farmers, the security has been increased at the site.

"They were people from the BJP sent by the government to scare us. Now, we have made arrangements to meet with any situation. More volunteers are now patrolling and vigil has been enhanced with more than one person from each tractor trolley keeping watch during the night, said one functionary of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The protesters under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan, Punjab, who have set up a separate stage from the Morcha stage at Singhu, were affected by violence on Friday in which a police officer also sustained injury.

"The locals from Delhi side who were actually agents of the ruling party pelted stones that tore our tents. They also damaged our washing machines and other items with police failing to control them," said elderly Dilbagh Singh who suffered injury on his left hand during the protest by 'locals'.

The police has now closed all the routes leading to problems of water and supplies of firewood and other items for Langar, he said.