More than 8 lakh viewers watched SC's live streaming

More than eight lakh viewers watched the Supreme Court's proceedings live streamed on different platforms on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to promise attempts to undertake such an exercise in all important cases in days to come.

The proceedings before the three separate Constitution benches were live streamed on different platforms including YouTube.

"Statistics show that more than eight lakh viewers watched the proceedings before the three Constitution Benches. Truly, a historic day," an official said.

Notably, the decision to live stream the proceedings of Constitution benches was taken by the Full Court on September 20, 2022 and soon thereafter trial runs were undertaken by the Registry.

The technical support teams ensured that the live streaming was without any obstruction or difficulty and was completely seamless, an official statement said.

"This step will go a long way in overcoming the barriers of distance and provide to citizens from every nook and corner of the country opportunity to watch the Supreme Court proceedings," it said.

"This is an humble beginning and the attempts will now be made to live stream proceedings in all important matters before it becomes the order of the day," it added.

Four years ago, the Supreme Court in its judgement in 'Swapnil Tripathi' (2018) case had favoured live streaming the proceedings in important cases.