Motherhood Hospitals launches 2nd comprehensive women and children's branch in Pune

Motherhood Hospitals has inaugurated its second hospital in Lullanagar in Pune. The Bengaluru-based healthcare chain is part of Asia Healthcare Holdings, the only single speciality healthcare platform company in India.

Through a dedicated team of well-experienced gynaecologists, neonatologists, and paediatricians, the hospital provides a comprehensive range of services for women and children.

The first Motherhood Hospital in Kharadi launched three years back, has made a significant difference to women and children's health by offering comprehensive and compassionate care under one roof.

Vijayarathna V, the CEO, Motherhood Hospitals, said, "At Motherhood Hospitals, we adopt a compassionate, multi-disciplinary and holistic care approach towards every woman and child. We are thrilled to launch our second hospital in the city of Pune and firmly believe the new hospital will further support our efforts in providing quality treatment and care that is specialised in women's health, maternal, neonatal and paediatrics. It is our continuous endeavour to raise the bar of quality and accessible care and provide a seamless experience to our patients.”

The comprehensive women and children's hospital in Pune is equipped with 24 operational beds with nine beds of Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The key specialities include gynaecology, pregnancy care, neonatology, paediatrics, advanced laparoscopy surgery, fetal medicine, and radiology. The hospital has two state-of-the-art operative theatres and medical intensive care units. The hospital will provide 24/7 service by a team of full-time doctors that includes paediatricians, gynaecologists, a trained and experienced team of nurses and nutritionists and physiotherapists, lactation consultants as part of the larger team.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: