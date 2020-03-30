MP hospitals get CCTVs to stop coronavirus quarantine violations

MP hospitals get CCTVs to stop quarantine violations

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Mar 30 2020, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 20:52 ist
Representative image/iStock

Hospitals with COVID-19 patients and those quarantined for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus have been brought under CCTV cover and enhanced security measures to ensure nobody flees from isolation, said a senior Madhya Pradesh police official on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra also said those fleeing quarantine would be booked under sections 188 (refusing to obey order of any government official) and 269 (negligent step that leads to the spread of life-threatening infection) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have intensified security and installed CCTV cameras in the hospitals where coronavirus affected patients are admitted," he said.

Two people, including a COVID-19 patient, had escaped isolation from a hospital on Saturday night, though they were nabbed soon and re-quarantined.

"One of them had escaped from hospital on two occasions," an official said.

