Mucormycosis can spread through air: AIIMS doctor

DH Web Desk
  • May 22 2021, 12:35 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 12:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Mucormycosis, or the 'black fungus' infection, which is found to be developing in Covid-19 patients across India, can spread through air, according to Dr Nikhil Tandon of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). 

"Mucormycosis can spread through air. It won’t cause any problem if the person is healthy. Mucormycosis may enter into the lungs but chances are very low. Our body is capable to fight it if one's immunity is strong," he told ANI.

More to follow...

