Mumbai Congress holds protest against Arnab over purported chats

Mumbai Congress holds protest against Arnab over chats

City Congress chief Bhai Jagtap led the protest near the Republic TV's office at Worli in south Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 22 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 19:01 ist
Congress supporters participate in a protest march against Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Gosswami over his leaked WhatsApp chats. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mumbai unit of the Congress on Friday held a protest here against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over his purported WhatsApp chats, which the party alleged amounted to breach of national security and violation of Official Secrets Act.

City Congress chief Bhai Jagtap led the protest near the Republic TV's office at Worli in south Mumbai.

The purported chats between Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) head Partho Dasgupta in connection with the Balakot airstrike were widely reported in media.

Terming Goswami to be "BJP's stooge" and an "anti-national", Jagtap said he had violated the provisions of the Official Secrets Act.

"How did Goswami get the sensitive information, which only the PMO and the Defence Ministry is privy to? The sensitive information was used in boosting the TRP of his channel," the Congress leader alleged.

Jagtap also sought action against those who had leaked the information.

Arnab Goswami
Mumbai
Congress

