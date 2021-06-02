Mumbai vaccination centres to remain closed on June 3, says BMC

Mumbai vaccination centres to remain closed today: BMC

The Covid-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in Mumbai on Thursday at the centres run by the city civic body and the Maharashtra government due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

Of the total 342 active Covid-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, 243 are managed by the BMC and 20 by the state government.

The decision to suspend the vaccination drive on Thursday was taken due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of vaccines, the civic body said in a release.

A total of 33,24,428 citizens were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in Mumbai till June 1.

The BMC said it was expecting to receive vaccines anytime throughout the day on June 3. Thereafter, the inoculation drive will resume the next day (June 4).

As of Wednesday, Mumbai's Covid-19 case count stands at 7,08,007 while the overall death toll is 14,938.

The financial capital is now left with 16,580 active cases, as per the BMC.

