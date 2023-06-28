Muslim body AIMPLB to submit draft proposal on UCC to Law Commission: Report

After holding a late-night meeting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to submit a draft proposal to the Law Commission, according to a report by the NDTV.

In the meeting, which reportedly lasted for about three hours, the Muslim law board discussed the legal aspects of the UCC with lawyers and experts.

Also Read — 'UCC can't be forced on people by agenda-driven govt'

All India Muslim Personal Law Board passed the resolution that the universalisation of the personal laws is against the basic structure of the Constitution and is against the diversity of the country.

“The All India Muslim Personal Law Board considers Uniform Civil Code as unnecessary, impractical and extremely harmful for our plural country and demands that the government must not waste the country's resources in this unnecessary work and cause chaos in the society,” the Board said in a statement.

The Board also said that as per Articles 371(A) and 371(G) of the Constitution, tribes from the Northeast states are guaranteed special provisions that restrict the parliament from enacting any law which supersedes their family laws.

Dr SQR Ilyas, spokesperson of the Board, said that the multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-linguistic ethic of the country and its diversity is what India is known for. “The framers of the constitution have envisaged protection of religious and cultural freedom as fundamental rights keeping in mind its uniqueness and delicate nature,” Ilyas said.

A war of words erupted between the BJP and the Congress after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong pitch for a UCC at an event in Bhopal on Tuesday. The Congress said he (PM Modi) should first talk about poverty, price rise and unemployment in the country. The RJD said the prime minister should not make such issues an instrument of "dog-whistle politics".

Slamming the Opposition parties, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "This (UCC) is written in our Constitution. In Article 44 of the Constitution, it has been mentioned as the directive principle of state policy. There is a Supreme Court decision also in this regard."

"There should not be any discrimination. There should not be any discrepancy, Right to Justice should be ensured to everybody, including those who are exploited, deprived and oppressed in society. There should be equality in society," he told a press conference here.