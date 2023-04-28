Nadda forms committee to probe Sambalpur violence

Nadda expresses 'deep sorrow' over Sambalpur violence, forms committee to probe incident

The committee, comprising four BJP MPs, will visit the city to conduct an inquiry and submit 'a factual report'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 15:56 ist
Sambalpur: Security personnel during a curfew imposed after the incident of fresh violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Sambalpur, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Credit; PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda has expressed “deep sorrow” over the violence during Hanuman Jayanti in Odisha's Sambalpur and constituted a four-member committee to probe the incidents, the party said on Friday.

The committee, comprising four BJP MPs, will visit the city to conduct an inquiry and submit “a factual report” to the party president, it said.

"Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed deep sorrow over the violence in Sambalpur, Odisha, during the Hanuman Jayanti procession and has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident,” the BJP said in press communique.

Also Read: Sambalpur violence: Internet services suspended till April 22

The inquiry committee comprises Rajya Sabha MPs Brijlal from Uttar Pradesh, Samir Oraon and Aditya Sahu, both from Jharkhand, and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato from West Bengal. 

“This investigation team will visit the spot and submit the factual report of the incident to the the party's national president,” the BJP added.

Sambalpur witnessed large-scale violence on two separate dates on April 12, when there was a bike rally by the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti celebration, and on April 14, when the main procession was held.

A number of people, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the April 12 violence. Several shops and business establishments were also set on fire during the violence. The police have so far arrested nearly 100 people.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BJP
Odisha
Sambalpur
JP Nadda
Hanuman Jayanti

Related videos

What's Brewing

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

 