'Naqvi for VP' buzz after minister quits

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2022, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 08:06 ist

A day before their Rajya Sabha terms were coming to an end, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union Steel Minister and JD(U) leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh tendered their resignations to the prime minister. 

While there is no official word, there is speculation that Naqvi could be either the vice-presidential candidate from the National Democratic Alliance, or sent to Jammu and Kashmir as the LG.

Naqvi and Singh were not renominated by their respective parties, and were given a send-off during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised them for their performance, and expressed his gratitude for their contribution. 

A press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said that Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will be assigned additional charge of the minority affairs ministry, while Jyotiraditya M Scindia has been given charge of the steel ministry.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s tenure ends on August 10. The nominations for the vice-presidential polls began on Tuesday, while July 19 is the last date for nominations. Elections will be held on August 6. 

Singh’s resignation came after his relationship with his party and chief minister Nitish Kumar soured, after Singh was seen as closer to the BJP.

