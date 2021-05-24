Narada case: CBI moves SC against HC house arrest order

DH Web Desk
  • May 24 2021, 08:43 ist
Supreme Court of India, New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order that allowed the house arrest of four TMC leaders in the Narada case.

The CBI also sought the adjournment of hearing on Monday.

The Bengal governor had on May 7 sanctioned the prosecution of ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee on a request by the CBI, which is probing the sting operation that had purportedly caught on camera politicians accepting bribes.

All four of them, arrested by the central agency amid high drama on May 17, were state ministers at the time of the alleged commission of a crime.

(With agency inputs)

More details awaited...

