NASA's Swati Mohan on converting passion into a career

Physics or Biology? The question of which stream to choose in the high-school was quite difficult for Bengaluru-born Dr Swati Mohan, the celebrated aerospace engineer who was part of NASA’s Mars 2020 mission.

To become a doctor was Mohan's childhood dream, but space-related events always fascinated her. She had to choose between her dream and passion, and she chose the latter.

Physics “came naturally to me” and Biology was “harder”, Mohan told the inaugural session of #DiasporaSeries organised by the US Consulate General in Chennai. US Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin, inaugurated the virtual series.

“I was better at applying than memorising,” she said, explaining how the decision that she made changed her life.

Mohan, who was born in a family of doctors, always dreamt of becoming one when she grew up and never thought she would become an aerospace engineer. But she took a keen interest in space-related events and followed developments in the field closely.

“Self-discovery” and “trial and error” are the secret to achieving success, the aerospace engineer said during the one-hour long session. Three things, according to her, define one’s life –“know and accept who you are”, “creating a supporting system”, and “actively doing your best.”

“I had no intention of going into space mission and when I grew up I always wanted to become a doctor. I was working towards becoming a doctor but I loved watching space. It was my hobby but I did not know how to build a career,” she said.

When she was asked to choose the stream at high school, she chose physics over biology. “It was a very hard choice to make. Space came naturally to me but biology was hard. That is when I switched to engineering,” the aerospace engineer said, adding that once she was in the field she focussed on getting into NASA.

Mohan said asked young students to use each opportunity that comes their way to learn, experience and decide the next step. “Seek out opportunities in line with your goals,” she said.

She is the Guidance, Navigation, and Control Systems Engineering Group Supervisor at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) who led the operations of the NASA Mars 2020 mission. She played a pivotal role in landing the US space agency’s historic Perseverance rover on the Martian surface on February 18, 2021.