National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 3 hours of questioning

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 15:22 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's questioning on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald newspaper case ended after three hours.

As of now no fresh summon has been issued to her. It is said that if required, she will be called again to join the probe, sources said.

This morning she reached the ED office at 11 a.m., which was the third appearance in the case.

She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was carrying a medicine box with her.

On Tuesday, she was questioned for almost six hours in two parts.

A team of additional director Monika Sharma of ED recorded her statement.

Priyanka Gandhi was allowed to be present in a room at the ED office in case her mother needed any medicines.

Sources have said that Sonia Gandhi was asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.

