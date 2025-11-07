Menu
Supreme Court to hear on November 11 DMK's plea against SIR in Tamil Nadu

On a mentioning, a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said, the court will list the case for hearing on Tuesday, November 11.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 15:48 IST
