Hindustan Aeronautics signs pact with GE Aerospace for 113 engines for Tejas LCA

The agreement with the engine supplier is inked within six weeks of the Defence Ministry entering into a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to buy 97 Tejas LCA Mk-1A at a cost of Rs 62,370 crore.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 15:53 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 15:53 IST
