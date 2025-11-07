Hindustan Aeronautics signs pact with GE Aerospace for 113 engines for Tejas LCA

<p>New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Friday signed a new contract with US major General Electric to purchase 113 F-404 engines to power 97 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/light-combat-aircraft">Tejas Light Combat Aircraft</a> Mk-1A that the HAL would be manufacturing for the Indian Air Force.</p><p>“HAL has entered into an agreement with General Electric on November 7 for the supply of 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support package for execution of 97 LCA Mk1A programme,” the Bengaluru-based state-owned aviation company said in a brief statement. The engine deliveries would commence from 2027 and are scheduled to be completed by 2032.</p><p>The agreement with the engine supplier is inked within six weeks of the Defence Ministry entering into a pact with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindustan-aeronautics-limited">Hindustan Aeronautics Limited</a> to buy 97 Tejas LCA Mk-1A at a cost of Rs 62,370 crore.</p>.HAL signs pact with West-sanctioned Russian aerospace firm to build civil aircrafts.<p>The mega deal to procure 68 fighters and 29 twin-seater trainer aircraft would commence by 2027-28 and was to be completed in six years.</p><p>In 2021, the HAL signed an agreement with GE to supply 99 F404 engines for the manufacturing of 83 Tejas LCA MK-1 combat jets for the IAF. After a delay of nearly two years, the US major has started supplying the engines this year with HAL receiving four F404 engines so far.</p><p>HAL officials claimed the company was unable to supply the indigenous combat-jets to the IAF because of the delay in engine supply.</p>