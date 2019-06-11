10 killed in post-poll violence in Bengal: Mamata

Ten persons including eight TMC workers were killed in West Bengal in post-poll violence Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. She also said that apart from the slain Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, two BJP workers also died in post-poll clashes in the state.

“ Ten people have died in post-poll violence in Bengal. Out of them, eight were TMC workers and two were BJP workers. I will instruct the Chief Secretary to provide financial assistance to their family from the disaster management fund,” said Banerjee.

She was speaking to reporters at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata where she installed a new bust of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar, the iconic 19th-century social reformer of Bengal. The bust was vandalised during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow in the city ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. A white fiber-glass statue was also installed in the college premises.

The Chief Minister also said that all the cases will be thoroughly investigated and the culprits will be brought to justice. Alleging that BJP was trying to turn Bengal into Gujarat and said that she will never let it happen even if she is put behind bars.

“ They (BJP) are trying to transform Bengal into Gujarat. Even if they put me behind bard I will not allow it to happen,” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister further alleged that West Bengal Governor exaggerated the death toll in post-poll violence in Bengal and said she does not agree with his comments.

“ The Governor exaggerated the figure. We respect the Governor but every post has its constitutional limit,” said Banerjee.

Later in the day, BJP leader Mukul Roy alleged that the Chief Minister was responsible for the clashes at Sandeskhali in North 24 Paraganas district where three people died on Saturday night. He also said that it was Banerjee’s who incited violence.

“ Mamata Banerjee should be held responsible for the violence at Sandeskhali. It is at her behest that police is yet to arrest anyone in the case,” said Roy.