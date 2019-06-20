10 things to know about Sanjiv Bhatt

Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt was convicted and given life imprisonment in a custodial death case. (DH Photo)

Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt was convicted and given life imprisonment in a custodial death case. The case dates back to 1990 when Sanjiv was posted as the additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar.

Here are 10 things that people should know about Sanjiv:

- Ahmedabad-based Sanjiv is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and among the few direct-recruit Gujaratis in the IPS.

- In 2011, Sanjiv had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court accusing the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi of complicity in the 2002 riots. He claimed to have attended a meeting convened by Modi on the day of the riots and instructions were allegedly given to police to not take action against the perpetrators of violence. The court-appointed SIT, however, gave a clean chit to Modi.

- Sanjiv's wife Shweta Bhatt contested the Assembly elections in 2012 against Narendra Modi on a Congress ticket.

- In 1990, Sanjiv had detained around 150 people during a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town. One of the detained persons, Prabhudas Vaishnani, had died in a hospital after he was released, allegedly due to torture.

- Vaishnani’s brother Amritbhai filed a case against Sanjiv, then Additional Superintendent of Police; Jhala; and six other policemen, alleging that the victim was severely thrashed and tortured in custody.

- As superintendent of Sabarmati Central Jail, Sanjiv shocked his bosses in 2003 when he included ‘gajar ka halwa’ on the prisoners’ menu.

- Also in 2003, 70 per cent of about 3,000 inmates at Sabarmati Central Jail went on a hunger strike to protest the transfer of Sanjiv from the facility.

- In 2018, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation demolished a portion of Sanjiv's house which was deemed to be an illegally constructed.

- Constable Karansinh Panth, Sanjiv's former colleague, filed a police complaint against him. Panth alleged that Sanjiv forced him to file a false affidavit.

- Sanjiv was suspended in 2011 on charges of remaining absent from duty without permission and misuse of official vehicles, and later sacked in August 2015.

