100 reasons why NDA govt must go: Chidambaram

100 reasons why NDA govt must go, price rise biggest one: P Chidambaram

Chidambaram said that the central government does not care about the rising prices of diesel and petrol because PM Modi has a 'huge appetite for money'

IANS
IANS, Panaji,
  • Oct 11 2021, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 21:07 ist
P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI file photo

The National Democratic Alliance at the Centre must go for 100 reasons, but for the sheer price rise alone the central government should be ousted, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Monday.

Speaking at a Congress party meeting in North Goa's Mandrem assembly constituency, Chidambaram also said that even a child would be able to explain the linkage between increase in fuel prices and steep rise in the prices of essential goods and commodities.

"If you pay Rs 1,000 for fuel alone, what can you buy, eat, cook. This government must go for 100 reasons, but on price rise alone this government should go," Chidambaram said.

The former Union Finance Minister was in Goa to address a string of meetings in the state.

Chidambaram has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee senior advisor in-charge of the 2022 state assembly polls.

Chidambaram also said that the central government does not care about the rising prices of diesel and petrol because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a "huge appetite for money".

"Why are prices rising? Prices are rising because petrol prices are rising everyday, diesel prices are rising every day. Today is the seventh consecutive day that prices have increased. Why? because Mr Modi has huge appetite for money. The central government earns Rs 3.50 lakh crore from petrol, diesel taxes," Chidambaram said.

"They are running on your sweat and blood and your miseries. The central government is running only because you are squeezed and you are paying taxes. Even a child will know if petrol and diesel prices increase, prices of everything will increase. Transportation cost increases, cost of producing coal increases. every cost will increase," Chidambaram also said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

P Chidambaram
Congress
BJP
NDA
price hike
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 