AAP alleges BJP wants to create 'riot-like' situation in Delhi, demands Shah's resignation

The AAP on Thursday smelt a BJP conspiracy behind the Jamia firing incident, saying the saffron party wants to create a "riot-like" situation in the city and get the assembly polls, scheduled for February 8, postponed as it can sense its defeat.

The party also demanded the resignation of Amit Shah, terming him the "most incompetent Home Minister India has ever had", while also slamming the police for just being a "mute spectator" to the firing incident.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi's law and order was "deteriorating".

"What is happening in Delhi? The law and order is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal said in reply to a tweet by Shah in which the home minister said he has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take strict action against the culprit.

On Thursday afternoon, a student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man opened fire at a group of protesters and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi", triggering panic in the area.

The man was detained after he fired at students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged the incident in Jamia area was a BJP conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere of Delhi so that the Delhi elections scheduled for February 8 could be postponed.

"The BJP did such a disgusting act on the Martyrdom Day of Gandhi ji. The BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are scared of losing the upcoming polls and they are trying to get the polls postponed through the act," Singh told reporters at a press conference.

He further alleged that Shah has tied the hands of the Delhi police that is "why they were mute spectators to the incident"

Singh said law and order in Delhi has deteriorated after Amit Shah became the home minister.

"Shah is the most incompetent Home Minister India has ever had," Singh alleged.

He also said the BJP is creating a law and order situation in Delhi and seems to be hatching a conspiracy to try and stall the upcoming election, because of the fear of defeat.

"Today, we witnessed how easily a man opened fire in the presence of police, at the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. This incident is yet another instance of the continuously deteriorating law and order situation of Delhi and a pointer to the incapability of Shah as Home Minister," Singh said.

He alleged the BJP was trying to create a "riot-like" situation in Delhi and was hatching the most "diabolical conspiracy" to destroy the peace of the city.

The AAP believes that the BJP fears a defeat in this election and therefore Amit Shah and the Delhi BJP leaders resorted to delivering "inflammatory" speeches, he said.

"First, senior leaders of the BJP labelled the Delhi Chief Minister a terrorist, but when they realised that none of these dirty tricks is bringing any political gains, they have now conspired to create a riot-like situation in Delhi by unleashing violence," he said.

Senior AAP leader and national spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said the incident comes on a day when the country is observing the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We witnessed an unprecedented incident in Jamia because the person, whose name is Ram, who fired at the students was doing a Facebook live at the time of the incident. It is completely unacceptable that despite such live videos the police were not prepared," he said.

It is clear that the central government and the Delhi police were protecting such people Kumar said, adding "we also remember what BJP leader and central minister Anurag Thakur told his supporters from a rally in Delhi".

"Keeping in mind the deteriorating law and order situation of Delhi we demand the immediate resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. We also demand FIR against Mr Anurag Thakur under IPC 153 and IPC 505," said Kumar.