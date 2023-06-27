BJP's 'paranoia': AAP on CAG order on Kejriwal's house

AAP slams CAG audit order over Kejriwal's residence renovation, says it shows BJP's 'desperation'

The BJP is troubled by its successive electoral defeats in Delhi Assembly polls, the ruling party said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 18:02 ist
Arvind Kejriwal file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday condemned the Centre's decision to initiate a CAG audit into the reconstruction expenses of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, saying the move "reeks of desperation" as the BJP "anticipates a defeat" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling party's sharp reaction came after Raj Niwas officials informed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a special audit into the alleged "irregularities and violations" in the "reconstruction" of the chief minister's residence.

The Union home ministry has recommended the special CAG audit taking note of a May 24 letter by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena which pointed out the "reconstruction" "gross and prima facie financial irregularities" in the "reconstruction" of the chief minister's official residence, the officials claimed.

Also read: Opposition meet attendees disagree with AAP's attack on Cong on Ordinance issue

"This move by the Modi government reeks of desperation as the BJP anticipates an inevitable defeat in the upcoming 2024 general elections. As far as the CAG inquiry into the reconstruction expenses of the Chief Minister's residence, it is important to note that it was already conducted last year, revealing no evidence of financial irregularities," the party said in a statement.

Reinitiating a CAG audit is a "clear reflection" of the BJP's "frustration, paranoia, and authoritarian tendencies", the AAP said.

The BJP is troubled by its successive electoral defeats in Delhi Assembly polls, the ruling party said.

"Conducting a CAG inquiry is a prerogative of an elected government, and by interfering in the affairs of the Delhi government, the central government is violating constitutional principles," it noted.

