AAP to join Opposition meet in Bengaluru after Congress voices opposition to ordinance

The second meeting of the opposition parties will take place on July 17-18 in Bengaluru, two days ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins on July 20.

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 16 2023, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 17:14 ist
AAP leader Raghav Chadha clarified the party's intentions on Sunday. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take part in the key Opposition meeting in Bengaluru starting from Monday, party leader Raghav Chadha said, hours after the Congress voiced its opposition to the Central government's ordinance vis-a-vis control of services in Delhi.

The decision was made after the AAP's political affairs committee met at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to discuss the prevailing political scenario in the country, as well as the party's decision to take part in the two-day meeting, which comes almost a month after the parties met in Patna, which yielded underwhelming results.

Earlier, the AAP had stated that they would only attend the Bengaluru Opposition meeting once the Congress party clarified its stance on the Central government ordinance.

The second meeting of the Opposition parties will take place from July 17-18 in Bengaluru, two days ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins on July 20.

